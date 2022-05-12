TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police standoff in Central Topeka has ended without incident with one suspect in custody.

According to the Topeka Police Department, detectives with the TPD were sent to 1286 SW Lane St. on an attempt to locate Bruce A, Teel, 33, of Topeka on a charge of aggravated assault for an incident which occurred on March 23, 2022.

The detectives found that Teel was in the home and had gone up to a room in the attic. Detectives were able to make verbal contact with Teel through a door and found that he was unwilling to come out. Teel barricaded himself for several hours as negotiations continued between him and members of the TPD’s response team who tried to get Teel to surrender.

Teel eventually came out peacefully and was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charge for aggravated assault. He was also booked in for the additional charge of felony obstruction.