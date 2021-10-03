Central Topeka restaurant receives a not so friendly surprise Saturday

The affected area is to the left of the gutter drain (KSNT Photo/ Katie Garceran).

TOPEKA (KSNT) — One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries on Saturday after driving their car into the side of the Great Wall Chinese restaurant in central Topeka.

Topeka police arrived at the scene in the early hours of the morning and say there were no signs that drunk driving caused the crash.

Police suspect that the driver of the car has medical issues that resulted in the accident.

The restaurant owner has already boarded up the side of the building that was impacted.