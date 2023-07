TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:14 a.m. near the 1600 block of Western Avenue on Monday, July 24.

According to a press release, officers arrived on the scene to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the Topeka Watch Commander, that man was transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

