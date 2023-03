TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was hurt in a shooting Thursday night in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department said a shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Garfield Avenue a few blocks north of Washburn University. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting may have been accidental. The incident is under investigation.