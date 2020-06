TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A stabbing suspect was located and arrested early Sunday morning near the 1000 block of SW Garfield Ave. after a nearly two-day search.

According to the Topeka Police Department, 37-year-old Victorio G. Peres stabbed a woman Friday near 21st and SW Edgewater Terr.

Officials say the victim and suspect know one another. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Peres was found around 2:30 Sunday morning and taken into custody without incident.