Update 12:53 p.m.: The water main break on Redwood Dr. has been repaired. Water service will be restored.

Update 12:47 p.m.: The City of Emporia issued another utility update for a water main break on the north side of Flint Hills Technical College. Service may be affected in the area.

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A combination of water tower maintenance, shifts in water pressure and 80 to 100-year-old pipes is causing water main breaks across Emporia.

On Wednesday, the City of Emporia issued a Water Watch after a 20-inch pipe from 1926 broke. After the pipe was isolated the watch was rescinded.

“The tower being out of service is changing the water pressure patterns, and we have selected water hydrants open to reduce pressure levels,” Emporia spokeswoman Christine Torrens said.

The City of Emporia announced via social media at 7:44 a.m. it was opening certain fire hydrants to help relieve pressure on the waterline system. Starting at 11:13 a.m., the city issued three separate utility updates for other water main breaks. The breaks occurred at:

12th Avenue and Stanton

15th Avenue and West – street is closed between West and Rural

On the 2200 block of Redwood Dr.

Torrens said the breaks would be repaired throughout the day and the city has enough water to meet demand. When asked if residents or businesses should take any action, Torrens said they can continue usage as normal.