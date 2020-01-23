Chad Austin selected as new President and CEO of KHA

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Hospital Association (KHA) Board of Directors selected KU graduate and current Washburn adjunct faculty member, Chad Austin, as the new President and CEO of the organization.

Starting on Sept. 1, 2020, Austin will fill the role of the current President and CEO, Tom Bell, and is currently serving as the executive vice president of KHA until Bell retires in September.

“Chad Austin has a tremendous knowledge and understanding of Kansas hospitals… he already has a stellar record of serving those hospitals in many capacities, and he will continue that exceptional service as president and CEO,” Bell said.

The KHA is non-profit organization comprised of 219 member facilities, 123 of which are full-service community hospitals.