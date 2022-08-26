Dana Chandler is in a retrial for allegedly killing her husband and his fiancé.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler retrial has wrapped up for the week with no verdict reached by the jury after their second day of deliberations.

The jury adjourned for the week and will return at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. They put in a request to have testimony from two witnesses read back to them. The Chandler retrial has been ongoing for four weeks.

Chandler is accused of killing her husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, in 2002. A Shawnee County District Court jury found her guilty in 2012, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed the conviction years later.

The lead prosecutor, Jacquie Spradling, falsely told the jury that Chandler violated a non-existent protection from abuse order in her divorce case, according to the court. The court unanimously said Chandler’s prosecutor used this false claim as a judicial endorsement for its theory that Chandler was dangerous. Spradling would later be disbarred by the Kansas Supreme Court on May 20, 2022.