TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a jury was sent home and told to return Friday, new instructions have been issued that will delay the trial of Dana Chandler until Tuesday, Aug. 23.

It was not immediately clear why the trial was postponed. Friday morning, signs were posted on the courtroom’s door stating the trial will be in recess until Tuesday when jurors are scheduled to return at 9:00 a.m.

Chandler, a Topeka resident, is accused of killing her husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancé, Karen Harkness, in 2002. Both were found dead in their home after being shot at least five times in their bed. Chandler was later convicted in 2012.

Her conviction was overturned four years ago while serving a 100-year prison sentence. Family members testified last Friday against Chandler.