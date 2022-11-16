TOPEKA (KSNT) – The next time Dana Chandler stands trial it will be in Pottawatomie County.

On Oct. 11, Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall ordered that trial be moved to Pottawatomie County. Following a hearing this week, Judge Cheryl Rios ruled the trial should remain in the rural county as previously ordered.

Rios said she will continue to hear all matters in the case, including the jury trial. According to Court Administrator Lea Welch, all matters will continue to be heard in Shawnee County until the retrial. There was a motion for the sequestration of the jurors however the judge has not ruled on that yet.

According to court records, there will be a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Dec. 19 and the 20th.

Chandler was released from jail on bond in October of 2022 after a retrial ended in a hung jury.

Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders of her husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was overturned. The Kansas Supreme Court determined one of the prosecutors lied to the jury. The prosecutor, Jacqueline J. Spradling, was disbarred from practicing law on May 20, 2022 for unethical misconduct among other issues.