Change in behavior speaks loudly to how children are coping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids are out of school and transitioning to online learning. While video chats and group projects help them stay connected to their school work, there is still a loss of social connections that comes with learning through a screen.

At Family Service and Guidance Center, kids are talking about missing friends, teachers and the routine of going to school every day. Jennie Watson, the School-based Services Manager at the center, said this can cause a strong sense of loss.

“That [sense of loss] is, for some of our kids that we work with, leading to increased anxiety and worry and also some increased depression type symptoms.” Watson said. “It’ s really important that we are connecting with them and doing what we can within the confines of the social distancing.”

Watson said during this time, it is important to pay attention to new behaviors and attitudes.

“It’s interesting because kids won’t communicate always… they may not be able to say, ‘I’m feeling worried, I’m feeling anxious,’ what we might see is increased clinginess or whining or changes in play,” Watson said. “Kids communicate through how they play, that is their language.”

If you see these changes, the best thing you can do is give the center a call. Watson said the center is still open, and it can help you find resources that best fit your child’s needs.

“We are still providing services and accepting new clients and families to help provide some support,” Watson said.

Family Service and Guidance Center can be reached at 785-232-5005, and you can find more information on here on their website.