TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission currently holds meetings every Monday and Thursday to vote on local matters, but that is being changed.

Now, every Monday will be a work day where department heads can present their proposals and the commissioners will have more time to discuss it before giving their official decision during the Thursday meetings.

“The main thing is it gives us an opportunity to talk amongst ourselves as commissioners to discuss projects and what’s the best route to go,” said County Commission Chairman Bill Riphan. “It’ll be a good opportunity for department heads to give presentations not in one of our formal meetings but in a less formal way.”

Both Monday and Thursday meetings will still be open to the public.