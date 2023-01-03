MANHATTAN (KSNT) – If you’re heading to Aggieville in Manhattan you might notice a few changes coming to the city’s newest parking garage.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 was supposed to be the first day for paid parking at the new Aggieville parking garage on Laramie St. However, the city said it was forced to push the date back two weeks to Jan. 17.

The garage opened to the public in April, 2022 and offered complimentary parking. Now, the city said it will start to charge people to park in order to cover operating costs. When using the garage, the first two hours will be free, then you will be charged an hourly rate of $2.

The garage is also offering different rates for overnight and safe drivers parking. That is when people can use the garage overnight until noon the following day as there is no street parking downtown from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

“The intent was to always charge for parking,” said Adrian Tucker, Manhattan Parking Services manager. “When the garage opened in April, we recognized that we didn’t have all of the processes in place in order to do so. And we wanted to give ourselves enough time so that when we did start charging for parking, we did so with as few hiccups as possible.”

The city said it will be using the “Park Mobile” app like Kansas State University and the Manhattan Regional Airport so paying is easy and you know how much time you have left. To find out more about the parking garage from the City of Manhattan’s website, click here.