Ward-Meade Park, or Old Prairie Town, is located in Topeka. It is home to many historical relics and will now soon feature a Native American wigwam.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A historic Topeka park is home to a new Native American-themed addition.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will dedicate a new Native American encampment at the Old Prairie Town at the Ward-Meade Historic Site in a ceremony on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. The encampment includes a wigwam or bark house, a prayer circle, medicine wheel and garden. The ceremony will include a traditional blessing followed by a dance performed by children from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Boys and Girls Club.

The encampment was built by Friends of Ward-Meade volunteers and members of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Prairie Band Potawatomi. It was added to the historic site to help complete the story of the time in the 1800s when various native tribes lives in the northeast Kansas area.

According to Mi-kes Potts of the Prairie Band Potawatomi, the encampment teaches visitors about the ways of the Native Americans. It also helps younger Native Americans learn the ways of their ancestors.

Scheduled speakers at the dedication ceremony include: John Bell, Old Prairie Town Recreation Supervisor; Bill Riphahn, Shawnee County Commissioner; Joseph Rupnick, Prairie Band Potawatomi Chairman; Jon Boursaw, Citizen Potawatomi Nation Legislator; and Mi-kes Potts, a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi who helped lead the construction of the wigwam.

The ceremony will be held at Old Prairie Town at 124 NW Fillmore. The site is located on the Oregon Trail. It’s home to botanical garden and other relics related to the early settlers of Kansas.