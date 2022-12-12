TOPEKA (KSNT) – New projects are taking flight in Topeka.

With Monday’s administrative meeting, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority is moving forward on a couple of projects that will improve the visit for those coming through the local airports.

Two major approvals were granted on Monday. The first, a bid approving the replacement passenger boarding bridge at the Topeka Regional Airport. It’s used for large charter operations and the bridge currently in place is the same one that was used for construction in the mid 1980’s.

The other project is construction to replace the terminal building at Billard Airport. These updates have been a long time coming as grants that can be used for these projects are few and far between for smaller airports. For those working on these updates, Monday’s step forward couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s gonna improve the appearance of both airports, we’re certainly trying to dress things up and make it all look better,” said Eric Johnson, president of the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority. “This is the front door to the community and it’s important to have good presentation.”

The terminal building construction won’t begin until March 2023 and everything must be completed by June 2024. The passenger boarding bridge project should only take around 60 days.