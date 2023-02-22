TOPEKA (KSNT) – Changes could be coming to the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library soon.

The city recently hired a consultant to find out how the community currently uses the library and what they would like to see offered in the future. This week, the VA Marketing team known as the “Ivy Group” has been conducting meetings with locals.

A spokesperson from the Ivy Group says it’s all about expanding what is an already great library.

“Libraries are asked to do so much, with so little for everyone,” said Ivy Group Managing Director Julia Prince. “So, our role is really to provide that outside perspective and expertise to see really where the need is, and what will make the best use of the public resources.”

The Ivy Group will post a survey in about a month for more locals to participate in the study. The last group meeting is Feb. 23 at Sunrise Optimist located at 720 Northwest 50th St. at 4 p.m.