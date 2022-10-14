TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of the Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance will celebrate the end of its first mowing season this weekend. Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller stopped by 27 News Friday to tell us about the event and the initiative.

The event will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Evergy Plaza. There will be music, food, giveaways, and more.

The objectives of the initiative are to improve property conditions around town, reduce substandard housing, motivate property owners to care for their properties, and encourage investment in vacant and deteriorated properties.

If you’d like to learn more about the program, sign up to volunteer, or need help, you can call (785) 368-9530 or go to their website.