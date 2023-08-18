TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly is seeking additional help at the federal level in the aftermath of widespread damage caused by recent severe weather.

Kelly sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asking for an extension to send a request for a major federal disaster declaration, according to a press release from the Adjutant General’s Department. This declaration would include the time period from June 27, 2023 and continuing. Kelly’s letter requests an extension to Sept. 15, 2023 to send in the request.

Kelly has submitted the request as Kansas has received several rounds of strong storms that brought heavy rains, flash flooding and flooding, tornadoes, powerful winds, large hail and lightning to several parts of the state, according to the press release. The extension is being requested to allow for more time to analyze local damage reports and figure out the need for joint preliminary assessments. Currently, the state is managing four open FEMA-declared disasters.

“As a result of repetitive storms that the state has experienced, additional time is needed to further corroborate the incident period in collaboration with Kansas Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” Kelly said.

The president of the U.S. can make a major disaster declaration for any natural event like hurricanes, tornadoes, storms, tidal waves and more, according to the FEMA website. The president determines if the event has caused a magnitude of damage that is beyond the combined capabilities of state and local governments to respond.

If a major disaster declaration is approved, it provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work, according to the FEMA website. Any governor or tribal chief executive can submit a request to the president within 30 days of the incident occurring. For more information on major disaster declarations and how they are declared, click here.