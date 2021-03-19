Topeka man arrested in connection to Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney said Friday he has filed a single charge in relation to a cold case murder.

Claude Rafeal Kearse faces a charge of premeditated first-degree murder in connection to the death of Darius Emmanuel Calvert, according to District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Darius Emmanuel Calvert was reported missing May 8, 2019, according to law enforcement. He had been missing since April 26, 2019, and police found skeletal remains identified as his through DNA analysis in June 2020 in Osage County.

The investigation revealed that Calvert had been murdered in Topeka, according to Kagay, but his body was moved. Authorities arrested Kearse with a bond of $1 million. As of Friday no hearings have been scheduled.