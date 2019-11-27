Charges dropped after Topeka West High School shooting threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man arrested for making threats to a local high school is no longer facing charges.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said that a judge dismissed the case against Isaiah Hodge on Tuesday.

Hodge was facing criminal threat charges after making a shooting threat at Topeka West High School in September. The school put extra security officers on campus after the threat.

The judge said Hodge’s level of intent did not meet certain criteria provided by a Kansas Supreme Court statute.