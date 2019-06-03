Local News

Charges filed, bond set for Topeka man accused of homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay announced Monday that he has filed charges against Kristoffer Lee Klesath in connection with a recent homicide. 

After responding to reports of a shooting on May 25, Topeka Police Department found Darton Andrew Fields II suffering from gunshot wounds, of which he died later that evening at a local hospital. 

Using video from the scene, TPD identified Klesath and arrested him on May 29.

He now faces a number of charges including murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Klesath also faces an alternative charge of Murder in the Second Degree.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and is set for a scheduling docket on June 13.

TPD is handling the investigation of the case and is asking that anyone with information about the incident report it to the police.

