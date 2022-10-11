TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of killing one person and engaging law enforcement in a gun fight across the capital city.

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Eric Dwayne Perkins has been charged for his actions in September which include a homicide, police chase and an officer-involved shooting. The DA’s Office has completed its review of the Topeka Police Department’s Investigation into the original shooting incident and filed the following charges against Perkins:

Premeditated murder in the first degree

Attempted murder in the first degree

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated endangering a child

Aggravated kidnapping

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Interference with law enforcement

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

At 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, law enforcement responded to 3520 SW Kerry St. in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived and found Gregory Butts laying in the yard of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. A female was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound who was then taken to a local hospital. Officers were informed that the suspect fled the scene with a female in a silver Toyota Corolla after shooting towards neighbors that witnessed the incident.

At 10:44 a.m., a TPD officer spotted the Corolla at the intersection of southeast Irvingham and southeast Girard. The officer tried to pull the driver over who then attempted to flee. During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle began shooting at pursuing officers.

The pursuit ended on 6th Street between Kansas Avenue and Quincy Street when the Corolla became disabled. The driver continued to exchange gunfire with law enforcement after the pursuit ended. Law enforcement eventually subdued the suspect, who was later identified as Perkins, and took him into custody. Perkins suffered numerous gunshot wounds during the exchange. A TPD officer was also struck during the shootout and wounded.

The female in his vehicle also suffered a gunshot wound. Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit including the TPD, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the pursuit and the shooting between Perkins and law enforcement.

Additional charges could be filed against Perkins based off of the results of the KBI investigation into the incident. Perkins is currently being held in custody with a bond set at $1.5 million.

The TPD is handling the investigation into shooting that ended in the death of Gregory Butts while the KBI investigates the shooting downtown.