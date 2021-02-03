Charges filed against mother who fled police with child in car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A mother who fled from police on Monday is charged with several felonies after crashing into another vehicle. Her minor child, who was in the vehicle, suffered a broken leg.

According to the Topeka Police Department on Feb. 1, Mishelle Beaver attempted to flee from police after law enforcement attempted to stop her for an illegal registration.

Topeka police called off the chase after Beaver took off in her Kia Spectra at a high rate of speed.

However, the Kia ran a stop sign at Southeast 25th Street and Southeast Wisconsin Avenue and collided with an SUV. Beaver was uninjured but her minor child suffered a broken leg. The driver and passenger, a father and daughter, in the SUV were also injured.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said he would seek several charges against Beaver including seven felony and misdemeanor charges that include:

Reckless Aggravated Battery (Level 5 Felony)

2 counts of Reckless Aggravated Battery (Level 8 Felonies)

2 counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child (Level 9 Felonies)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Drug Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor)

Transporting an Open Container

No Driver’s License

Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign

Beaver is in custody and is being held on a $75,000 bond. A scheduling conference for her is set for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

The Topeka Police Department is continuing the investigation.