Charges filed against student who brought firearm to school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a student after he carried a firearm into a school last week, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

On Jan. 7, 2022, police were called to Landon Middle School and told about a threat of a potential shooting that was going to take place later that day at the school.

The Topeka Police Department arrived at the school and found that the student, a 14-year-old male had been detained by school officials.

“The Topeka Police Department responded to a call for assistance from Landon Middle staff,” said Lt. Manuel Munoz, a police spokesman. “They had received information that a student may be a danger to himself or others. The identified student was intercepted upon entering school grounds and was taken into custody without incident.”

School officials had been told by a parent that the child had said that he was going to kill another student during the lunch period, according to Kagay.

Authorities at the school detained the student prior to the start of school starting and found a loaded firearm from his backpack. During the investigation, law enforcement learned that the student had previously attempted to kill an adult living in his home. The juvenile was then taken into custody.

Today, District Attorney Michael Kagay announce that he has charged the juvenile with the following: two counts of attempted murder in the first degree; criminal carrying of a weapon; and criminal use of weapons

Kagay said the juvenile remains in custody and is set for a detention hearing later today.