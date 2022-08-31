TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office against a teenager accused of bringing a gun to school.

According to Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay, charges of aggravated endangering of a child and criminal use of weapons have been filed against 18-year-old Victor Fuentes. His next court appearance has been set for Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. He’s currently in jail on a $25,000 cash bond with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The arrest of Fuentes came after an incident was reported by the principal of Topeka West High School regarding a student on Aug. 25. He had his first court appearance on Aug. 26.

A statement released by Topeka Public Schools informed parents an “altercation” had occurred on the far west parking lot at Topeka West near an entrance to the school. TPS contacted law enforcement when they received a report that one individual involved in the altercation was in possession of a weapon or had one in his vehicle.

By the time officers arrived to the school, those involved in the altercation were leaving the area. TPD made one arrest off of school grounds.