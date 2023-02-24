TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against a man as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse by the Shawnee County District Attorney.

The DA’s Office reports Dwayne Cheshire, 57, of Topeka, has been charged with the following:

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14

Attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child 14-16

Rape of a child under 14

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child 14-16

Aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14

Criminal sodomy with a child 14-16

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child 14-16

Cheshire is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond. He is set for a criminal assignment docket on March 2 at 1:30 p.m. Cheshire was arrested in relation to this case on Feb. 15.