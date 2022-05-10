TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against a woman accused of murdering a 74-year-old man in Topeka, according to a release.

Vicki Shelton, 61, was arrested on first degree murder charges in the suspicious death of Harvey Baker.

On May 5, police responded to the 1900 block of NW Lyman Road in Topeka on calls that “a lady had killed her boyfriend,” according to Kagay. Officers performed a welfare check at the Lyman Road trailer and found Baker dead with severe blunt force trauma to the head, Kagay said.

The 911 caller told police that Shelton then went to a downtown Topeka hotel. Police did locate Shelton there and took her into custody, according to the release. Officers confirmed Shelton and Baker lived together at the Lyman Road trailer.

Kagay has charged Shelton with premeditated first degree murder with bond set at $1 million.