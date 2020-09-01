Charges filed in case against man who shot, blinded dog in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges Tuesday night against the man who shot and blinded his neighbors dog, according to a news release.

John Stover has been charged with cruelty to animals and was taken into custody Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported injured animal on Aug. 6 at 5740 NW Hunter Rd. Upon arrival, they found an 18-month-old dog that had been shot several times by a gun. Reports said the dog had ventured onto Stover’s property and hid under a shed. Stover then fired a shotgun at the dog, according to a news release.

The dog, Lucy, was taken to an animal hospital where they removed one of her eyes, and will need to remove the other, according to Lucy’s owner Dian Workman. Stover told KSNT News it was an accident. He was trying to scare the dog with a warning shot and had not intended to hit her.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation, and have asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.