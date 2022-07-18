BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a person on a Kansas reservation, on Monday.

According to Kevin Hill, the Brown County Attorney, a “two-count complaint” has been filed against Stryder Keo: one count for murder in the first degree and one count for aggravated battery. These charges were filed in the District Court of Brown County and are in relation to a shooting that happened on the Kickapoo Reservation in Brown County on July 17.

Keo, 32, is accused of killing William Blacksmith, 35, who was found dead on Sunday, July 18, with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrested Keo at his home on the reservation shortly after the discovery of Blacksmith’s body.

Keo is set to have his first appearance in court as early as Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning of July 18.