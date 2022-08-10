TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against two suspects in relation to a murder case at the Traveler’s Inn in Topeka.

Andre Quinton and Cassie Holden both face charges for their alleged part in the murder of Jahlel Brundidge on Aug. 5. The charges Quinton faces include:

Murder in the first degree, inherently dangerous felony

Murder in the second degree, intentional

Attempted aggravated robbery, dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, dangerous weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Holden faces the following charges:

Murder in the first degree, inherently dangerous felony

Attempted aggravated robbery, dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, dangerous weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

At 3:07 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2022, law enforcement was sent to the Traveler’s Inn at 3486 SW Topeka Blvd in response to a shooting report. Officers found Brundidge suffering from a gunshot wound to the forearm and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two armed suspects were reportedly seen entering the hotel room and leaving shortly after the shots were fired. Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived but were later taken into custody the same day as the shooting.

Both Holden and Quinton remain in custody with bonds set at $2.5 million. No future hearings have been scheduled at this time. Their first court appearance was made on Aug. 8.