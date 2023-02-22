TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man accused in a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Anthony Tugwell was arrested after a head-on crash on Highway 75 Feb. 15. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports he was driving north in the southbound lane when he hit a car with 16-year-old Alyssa Lee, of Carbondale, inside. He is charged with the following:

Involuntary manslaughter; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Driving under the influence; 1st conv; combination of drugs and alcohol

Reckless driving

Improper crossover on divided highway

Lee’s celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, according to her obituary. She was a junior at Santa Fe High School in Osage County and USD 434 released this statement following her death:

“Santa Fe Trail School Community is sending our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Alyssa Lee. The Charger Family mourns the loss of one of our students and all those affected by this tragedy. Counselors and support staff are available for students, staff, and family during this difficult time.”

Tugwell is scheduled for a criminal assignment docket hearing on March 2.