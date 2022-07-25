CHASE COUNTY (KSNT) – The community is rallying behind victims of a fire that left one person dead at a Cottonwood Falls apartment complex.

The fire began around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Volunteer firefighters and residents helped evacuate people from the building.

Sharon Tatman was found dead in her apartment when first responders entered. A few other residents were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The community is donating anything they can to the victims.

“Our Catholic church has what’s called a good samaritan fund, and they’ve already given the residents money,” said apartment manager Deanna Wessel. “Several community members have given me gifts to give to them. We’ve gotten them clothes.”

The fire destroyed three apartments and a laundry room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.