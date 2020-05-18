Chase leads to one arrest in Pottawatomie County

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is under arrest after a high-speed chase late Sunday night.

According to the Wamego Police Department, officers were alerted to a vehicle driving recklessly just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers located the suspect vehicle near 10th and Lilac and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspects drove off and were chased by law enforcement from Wamego to St. George where the suspect vehicle ended up in a creek near Military Trail and Chapman roads. The people inside the car ran away.

The suspects were identified and one person was taken into custody early Monday morning.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.