Power & roads: Evergy and City of Topeka maps watch for winter weather issues

A view of the Evergy Outage Map at 9:40 a.m. showed the winter storm in Northeast Kansas, but few issues with power.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Power for Northeast Kansas appears stable Friday morning, according to Evergy’s Outage Map.

Around 30 outages were affecting Southeast Kansas at 9:40 a.m., but none were reported around Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan or Emporia.

View the live map below, and refresh this page to see updates to power outages throughout the winter storm on New Year’s Day:

The majority of roads in Topeka are also faring well with snowfall, according to the city’s street condition map. However, Topeka police and and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department have both entered walk-in accident reporting phase due to icy conditions.

View the live City of Topeka street map below to check if streets are safe for a planned driving route: