Check your email: Heartland Stampede giving away free 2020 tickets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kicker Heartland Stampede is offering free tickets for next year’s festival to this year’s attendees, but with a catch.

Some ticketholders from the 2019 concert will get the chance to apply for free tickets to the 2020 concert with headliner Luke Combs, according to Heartland Stampede General Manager Adrienne Hayes. She said Wednesday morning since they have a no refund policy, the tickets are a way of compensating for a stormed-out headliner this year.

Formerly the Country Stampede in Manhattan, the Heartland Stampede renamed and permanently migrated to Topeka. Its debut at the Heartland Motorsports Park ended with lightning canceling headliner Jason Aldean’s performance.

There is no deadline to apply, but there are some exclusions for the free tickets: only attendees who directly purchased tickets for Jason Aldean’s performance are eligible. Hayes said anyone who is eligible should have gotten an email asking them to fill out a request form.

For more information or to inquire about eligibility for a free ticket, visit the Heartland Stampede’s website.