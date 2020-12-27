Checking in with one of first to contract COVID-19 in NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One of the first people to contract COVID-19 in northeast Kansas is shocking doctors because he still has the virus’ antibodies in his system, nine months later.

Andrew Smith was hospitalized with pneumonia in March after traveling to London. He was later one of the first in the state to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Most experts have been talking about a 90-day limit,” said Smith, of how long researchers believed antibodies would stay in the body. “Now I’m at nine months, so everyone was a little bit surprised. But there’s so much that is unknown about COVID. It’s just a bunch of estimates.”

Antibodies tell doctors if you’ve previously had COVID-19 and these proteins fight off infection. Thus, they have the ability to protect you from the disease once more.

One of the first things he asked his doctor after finding out that he still had antibodies was whether or not he will need a vaccine.

“And he said the natural vaccination of your body is much more effective than any vaccine could be,” said Smith.

Smith said he doesn’t want to take a vaccination away from someone who needs it more than him. For that reason, he plans on getting checked for antibodies regularly to see just how long he can go without rolling up his sleeves. In the end he said he he wants to put the community first.

“I consider myself extremely community-minded,” said Smith. “I want to make sure that I communicate ‘hey, this is what could happen and this is information we just might not have yet.”