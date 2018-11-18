Cheer injuries on the decline according to medical study Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - High school cheerleaders from all around the state put their best cheers and stunts on display saturday at the KSHSAA Game Day Spirit Competition.

While some of those stunts can be dangerous, a recent medical study says cheer has actually become safer.

The number of serious injuries has dramatically decreased over the last ten years and it's all thanks to rule changes when it comes to stunts.

"Each year, those rules are looked at by the committee, a national committee and it has become very safe," said KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Craig Manteuffel. "Stunting is a lot different than when I was in high school. There are a lot of rules and regulations and the whole key is for safety."

One of the main rule changes credited with the reduction of injuries was banning basket tosses on hardwood floors.

It's a technique that's commonly used, but can be very dangerous if not done properly.