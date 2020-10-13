‘Cheer up, Dude. It’s Christmas.’ Emporia reverses course of annual 2020 Christmas Parade

The Emporia Christmas Parade will be changing course for 2020. The floats will remain stationary while spectators drive by.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just about everyone wants a course change for 2020, the Emporia Chamber of Commerce has decided the annual Christmas Parade will get one this year.

This year the lighted floats will be stationed on Commercial Street in Emporia while the spectators drive by.

“It will be interesting,” Amanda Taylor the the Emporia Chamber told KSNT. “Everyone will be in their cars.”

In light of the pandemic the 43rd Annual Community Christmas Parade will be titled, “Cheer Up, Dude. It’s Christmas.” The popular line is uttered by Jim Carrey in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 will be the alternate date if there is inclement weather.

