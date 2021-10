TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center announced Wednesday will be live on stage for a Q&A following a 30th-anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

TPAC said after the screening, Chase will share stories from his career and the making of some of his classic movies.

The show will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29. You can buy them through Ticketmaster or at the box office.