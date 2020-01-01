Chief issues apology after cop coffee cup controversy

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday issued a New Year’s Day apology to McDonald’s.

The chief publicly accused a McDonald’s worker of handing one of his officers a cup of coffee with “F***king Pig” written on it last week. After KSNT News broke the initial story, it got national attention.

Hornaday later determined the officer made the story up as a joke and he has been busy cleaning up the mess left behind. The officer, who Hornaday has not named, resigned after just two months on the force.

“I am truly sorry for all unnecessary, negative attention and pain that this incident has brought to every person who was affected,” Hornaday wrote in a written statement.

Hornaday issued apologies to McDonald’s and its employees across the world, the people of Junction City and law enforcement across the nation.

“We hope that this is always remembered as the act of one person and not that of the chosen few men and women who have the courage to boldly protect and serve the citizens of this great nation,” he said.

You can read the full apology below: