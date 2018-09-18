Chief's KC Wolf coming to Topeka's Hummer Sports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Friday night lights will be a bit more exciting this Friday, September 21, at Hummer Sports Park, as Topeka Public Schools and Nill Bros Sports team up to bring KC Wolf to Hummer Sports Park. A USD 501 release says "KC Wolf will be on hand to greet fans starting at 6:30 p.m., prior to the kick off for the Highland Park High School and Topeka West High School game."

The Kansas City Chiefs mascot will present the game ball at 7:00 p.m. The district says regular admission prices apply.

