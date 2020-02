MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs is interviewed after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 – 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – After celebrating their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs have arrived back home in KC.

The above video player shows the Chiefs arriving at Kansas City International Airport.

Chiefs fans are preparing to celebrate the win with a parade Wednesday. That is set for 11:30 a.m. on February 5 in Kansas City.