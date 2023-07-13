TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Super Bowl trophy is heading to the Capital City next week for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Champions Tour.

This marks the first time in franchise history the Chiefs have hosted a tour that invites members of Chiefs Kingdom to celebrate one of the club’s Super Bowl victories.

Kelsey Boal, a spokeswoman with Chiefs Communications, confirmed to 27 News fans will be able to see the Lombardi Trophy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kansas Statehouse on Monday, July 17.

Team president Mark Donovan last month announced the tour has been in the works for the past couple of years, but because of the pandemic, the team was not able to celebrate its title from the 2019 season.

A spokesman from the Kansas Statehouse says the trophy will be located on the 1st Floor Rotunda in the building. Fans will be able to take pictures with the trophy during the designated timeframe.

Other attractions including the “Kingdom Cruiser” bus, Chiefs Cheerleaders, Rumble Drumline and KC Wolf will not be making an appearance.