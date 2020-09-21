Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws as head coach Andy Reid talks in the background wearing a clear face shield before the start of a game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs fan who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after attending the season opener was allowed into an open-air field box in the stadium’s lower level without a negative test through a lapse in protocol, health officials say.

Chiefs policy stipulates that fans be tested for the virus before being admitted to suites, including the lower level field boxes. They are mailed tests, and each suite has a designated administrator charged with handing out tickets to those who’ve received negative results. Those in regular seats are not tested, The Kansas City Star reports.

Kansas City Health Department spokesman Bill Snook said the agency is working with the Chiefs, who are responsible for the testing, to strengthen the protocol.