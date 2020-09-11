Chiefs fans celebrate home opener with watch parties across Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Businesses across Topeka geared up for excited fans ready to watch Thursday night’s home opener.

Of course with everything going on, their top priority was keeping customers safe.

Over at Happy Basset, they followed state and county safety guidelines regarding coronavirus. Employees wore a mask at all times and tables were spaced apart to allow for social distancing. They also cleaned high touch surfaces frequently.

But even with all of the guidelines, the bar’s General Manager, Sarah Mcgaughey said they wanted to make the most of the situation and were happy to welcome fans in for the big game.

“We are expecting to get a little bit busier. I do have at least one other bartender coming in later tonight and what not so we’re just kinda making sure that we’re ready to go for tonight and hoping to see a good size crowd,” Mcgaughey said.

Happy Basset just opened a second location in South Topeka that’s just a little bit bigger than the original location.

Mcgaughey said they were hoping the new spot would help spread fans out.

Over at Skinny’s Bar and Grill, they followed the same sort of guidelines to keep fans safe while watching the game.

Some fans said with everything going on in the world, seeing the Chiefs back at Arrowhead was just what they needed to feel a bit of normalcy again, even if it was with all of the new guidelines.

Fans like Julie Cavitt said she’d be happy with the team win or lose and is excited for what’s to come this season.

“You know, Andy Reid won the Super Bowl last year which is really cool and I just want them to come back out and be like yeah, we’re not like a one hit wonder,” Cavitt said. “We really are that good of a team.”

