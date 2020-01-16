Chiefs fan gets arrowhead tattoo to memorialize best friend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Chiefs are just one game away from heading to the Super Bowl, and Chiefs Kingdom is excited. But for one local woman, dedication to the team is more than just skin deep.

Talia Brock has been a Chiefs fan for as long as she can remember.

“Ride or die Chiefs fans, whether they were good or not,” Brock said.

Everywhere you look in her house that love is obvious. It’s a love she shared with her best friend Beth.

“We met in the 3rd grade. Now it’s Ross Elementary, but when we went to school it was called Highland Park South, and we’ve just been friends ever since,” Brock said.

A few years ago Beth took her fandom to the next level with a Chiefs arrowhead tattoo.

“She went and got it done on a Friday, a red Friday, and said ‘Hey look what I did!’ and I’m like ‘Why didn’t you tell me? I would’ve went with you,'” Brock said.

Then tragedy struck. Beth was killed in a house fire.

“To hear that your best friend has passed…It’s just shock,” Brock said.

Talia knew the best way to remember her best friend, by getting a matching tattoo, with the words R.I.P. Beth written under it.

Now the pain of losing Beth is still there, but Talia always remembers her with a smile.

“I know she’ll always be a part of me, she’ll always be there, and she’s probably pretty proud right now,” Brock said.

Talia said she’ll be thinking of her friend Beth when she’s cheering on their team this Sunday.

“Yeah, she’d be ecstatic. She never got to know Pat Mahomes but we’d be there, at every game,” Brock said.

