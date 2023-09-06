TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s been 206 days since the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the last Super Bowl; Thursday, Sept. 7, the road for back-to-back titles begins.

With excitement filling the air now that the NFL is back, it’s not just football fans that are excited. It’s the calm before the storm at Jeremiah Bullfrogs in Southwest Topeka as the Chiefs look to kick off the NFL against the Detroit Lions. While the team is coming off another year as Super Bowl champs, Jeremiah Bullfrogs server, Katrina Connolly tells 27 News the staff at The Frog is ready to get back in the game.

“Our off time is actually the summer,” Connolly said. “So, when football season starts it then goes into March Madness and that’s one of our also really busy times. So it’s just back-to-back, and it’s also so much fun, I love it.”

“Super pumped for the NFL to start back up,” Chiefs fan Mike Anderson said. “Again, I’m really looking forward to watching the Chiefs try to do a second year in a row, going to the Super Bowl and winning it. And with any luck, I guess, I think we’ll see that.”

If you plan on going to Bullfrogs to watch the Chiefs tomorrow this season, Connolly tells 27 News she recommends you get to The Frog at least an hour early.