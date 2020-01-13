Chiefs fans brave the cold for divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The cold weather didn’t stop Chiefs fans from spending their day at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the team Sunday.

People used heaters, heavy coats, scarves and blankets to combat the cold. But, some fans had their own ways of staying warm.

“Once you get in the stadium, it gets a little bit warmer,” said Chiefs fan Kevin York. “You know, you got the adrenaline pumping and everything so it gets a little bit better.”

“Make sure to bring a hat, gloves and a good spirit because the biggest thing that keeps us all warm is hopes and dreams that we’re about to go win a Super Bowl,” said Chiefs fan Dustin Byer.

Rain or shine, hot or cold, one thing is for sure. There’s no stopping Chiefs kingdom from showing up.