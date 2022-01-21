Chiefs fans gearing up for Sunday showdown against Buffalo Bills

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s Red Friday and Chiefs Kingdom is getting ready for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Besides a win, Chiefs fans look for two things on game day: good food and some team apparel to show off their Chiefs pride. The Hy-Vee in Topeka has fans covered for both. Customers say football Sundays are a tradition for many of their families and with the Chiefs in the playoffs at home, they’re taking advantage of every Sunday the team is still playing.

Some are heading out to Arrowhead this weekend, while others are opting to watch at home with friends and family. Chiefs fan Dee Strecker says she’s excited for Sunday’s game and hopes the score isn’t too close.

“Sometimes the chiefs come out late, I’m hoping that they don’t do that to us, I hope that it’s a win all the way and we don’t have to get stressed out,” Strecker said.

She doesn’t have any plans yet if the Chiefs win and is just taking it one game at a time.

The Chiefs play Sunday at Arrowhead; kick-off is at 5:30 p.m.