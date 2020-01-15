Chiefs fans jump into pond after win against Texans

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KSNT) – Some Chiefs fans will go to major extremes to make sure the Chiefs keep rolling in the playoffs.

Two friends made a wager that if somehow the Chiefs could come back for the win on Sunday, they’d jump into a freezing pond.

And that’s just what they did when Kansas City fought back to come out with a 51-31 win.

With the freezing temperatures and wintry mix over the weekend, the water was cold and hit like a brick.

“I went all the way under and I came up, I was like, I don’t know if I’m going to get out of here because I just kind of locked up,” Chiefs fan Parker Snow said.

Snow said he’s looking forward to watching the Chiefs play in the AFC Championship this Sunday against the Titans. He said he doesn’t plan on betting against the Chiefs again.